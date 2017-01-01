Although the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s nearly $20 million Big Mill Farm Road project is on schedule for property acquisition to begin in the spring of 2020, the construction timetable has been delayed by one year from 2022 to 2023.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 30 & 31, 2019 edition.
Big Mill Farm Rd project
