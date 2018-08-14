Bickley

High Point, NC – Sarah Barham Vance Bickley, 83, of High Point passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 12 at Pennybyrn at Maryfield in High Point.

She was born to Beatrice Warner Vance and Samuel Franklin Vance, Jr. of Kernersville, N.C. on December 11, 1934. She attended Kernersville public schools and graduated from Salem College in 1957. She grew up in the Kernersville Moravian church and its deep musical tradition, later directing the children’s choir. Part of a musical family, she became an accomplished pianist.

Sarah was a loving and devoted wife and mother, an ardent lover of music both classical and modern, a person of faith and spiritual exploration, and a friend to all. After college she taught kindergarten and appeared on television’s “Romper Room” in Winston-Salem. Later, with her mother, she established the first kindergarten at Kernersville Moravian Church.

She married Dr. Sam Bickley on December 15, 1962. The couple moved to Yadkinville, N.C., where he established a family medicine practice and their first daughter, Sarah, was born. Later they moved to Elkin, N.C., where daughter Elizabeth was born. Sarah was active with church and civic affairs. In 1980 they moved to High Point, where she became a devoted member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, and worked with the Hospital Auxiliary, High Point Garden Club and in Dr. Bickley’s second office in Kernersville. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the National Society of the Daughter of the American Colonists.

Survivors include her husband, Dr. Sam Bickley of High Point; her brother, Dr. Sam Vance III of Roanoke, Va.; her sister, Martha Vance Thornton of Pinehurst, N.C.; daughter Elizabeth “Zab” Bickley Negin of Baltimore, Md.; daughter Sarah “Rah” Bickley of Durham, N.C.; and four grandchildren.

The funeral will take place Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 108 W. Farriss Ave., High Point. A reception follows in the parish hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina 27262

