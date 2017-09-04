Bianco

James “Jimmy” Bianco, 62, passed away September 1, 2017. Funeral Services celebrating his life will be 3:00 P.M. Thursday September 7, 2017 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Chapel, Kernersville, North Carolina.

Jimmy was born December 18, 1954 to the late Dorothy Marilyn Slowey and Alphonse James Bianco in Brooklyn, New York. He grew up on Long Island, New York, where he took after his father’s love of cars. He did not care much for school but, his passion for cars supported himself and his family. He was an operator and owner of two successful automotive transmission shops. He married the love of his life, Kim, on June 23, 1990. They moved their two children to North Carolina in 1993. Jimmy enjoyed car shows, making people laugh, magic tricks, walking his three little dogs daily at The Fourth of July Dog Park, and most of all his family.

He was only preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his; Wife, Kim Bianco; daughter, Sara Schaefer and Chuck; son, Jake Bianco and Christine; sisters, Dorothy Oseff and Mark, Denise Field and Richard, and Joan Barbarotto and Paul; brother, Gerard Bianco and Judy, and many extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends Wednesday 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Chapel.

Family and Friends may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com