Bethany Medical Center

A real estate development company in High Point is proposing development of a 60,000 square foot medical facility on a piece of property on N.C. 66 South. A development review by the Town’s planning staff is scheduled for next week.

Peters Development, LLC, an arm of Bethany Medical Center, bought the 3.9-acre site at 975 N.C. 66 South from Terry Real Estate LLC for $2 million in October. For more, see the Thursday, December 5, 2019 edition.