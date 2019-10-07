Bergeron

Raymond F. Bergeron, 82, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Monday October 7, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 4:00PM Friday October 11, 2019 at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church with Rev. David Rorie officiating. The family will greet friends from 3:00PM to 4:00PM Friday in the church fellowship hall.

A native of Kennebunk, ME, Raymond was the husband of 57 years to Sharon Garrett Bergeron and the son of the late, Roland Bergeron and Elinor Hawkins Bergeron. Raymond was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force.

Raymond worked as a landscaper in the summer and cut wood in the winter. He was dedicated to helping his community as a Rotarian, with his buddies affectionately calling him, “Berg.” Spending time with his family brought him great joy, as did singing in the choir as a member of Bunker Hill UMC.

He loved playing bridge and could often be found at the Kernersville Senior Center and the YMCA. After retiring Raymond enjoyed woodcarving, painting, and writing poetry. His strong faith in God and love of nature were the subjects of many of his poems. One of Ray’s proudest accomplishments was publishing a book of poems, “A Simple Stone” in 2007.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon of the home; daughter, Jayne Thompson and husband, Fred of Kernersville, NC; sons, Michael Bergeron and fiancé, Aileen Skinner of Duluth, GA, and Mark Bergeron and wife, Beckie of High Point, NC; grandchildren, Eric Thompson and wife, Olivia of Charlotte, NC, Gena Parks of Casa Grande, AZ, Matthew Thompson and wife, Ashley of Charlotte, NC, Kayla James and husband, Marcus of Casa Grande, AZ, and Will Skinner of Duluth, GA; great grandchildren, Rory Parks, and Ephraim Thompson; and sisters, June Durette and husband, Peter of Wells Branch, ME, and Carol Doyon of Lyman ME.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bunker Hill United Methodist Church for Bethany Café, 1510 Bunker Hill Sandy Ridge Rd., Kernersville, NC 27284 or to Kernersville Senior Enrichment Center, 130 E. Mountain St., Kernersville, NC 27284.