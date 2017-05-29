Benefit for Sophie

Benefit for Sophie Golf Tournament will be held at Pine Knolls Golf Course on Saturday, June 10 to help raise money for medical bills for Sophie Carter, who has a rare autoimmune disease, Neuromylitis Optica, that causes her body to attack the nerves in her spinal cord and eyes, and can also affect the brain.

