Drop-in sessions in the Belews Creek community on Monday, Jan. 14 and Monday, Feb. 11 are open to anyone in Forsyth County who wants to provide public comment on a proposal to develop a new public park on a piece of Belews Lake waterfront property.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, January 12 & 13, 2019 edition.
Belews Creek meeting
