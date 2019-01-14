Belews Creek meeting

January 14, 2019

Drop-in sessions in the Belews Creek community on Monday, Jan. 14 and Monday, Feb. 11 are open to anyone in Forsyth County who wants to provide public comment on a proposal to develop a new public park on a piece of Belews Lake waterfront property.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, January 12 & 13, 2019 edition.

