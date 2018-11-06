The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to purchase 216 acres of waterfront property on Belews Lake from Duke Energy Corp. for development of a regional park on the northwestern side of the county.
For more, see the Tuesday, November 6, 2018 edition.
Belews Lake county park
