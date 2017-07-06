Beeson

Summerfield – Richard Leon Beeson, 86, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Blumenthal Nursing and Rehab. Richard was born on December 27, 1930 in Forsyth County to Raymond and Essie Stanley Beeson. He was a Veteran of the US Navy and a member of VFW Post 7999. Richard was an active member of First Baptist Church of Summerfield as long as his health per-mitted.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by three brothers, Albert, Garland, and Roger Beeson; and three sisters, Imogene McGee, Shirley Terrell, and Linda Thomas.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Joan Beeson; his son, Richard Beeson (wife, Cathy); three grandchildren, Jennifer Beeson of Wilmington, Brad Beeson (wife, Annette) of Belews Creek, and Mary Beth Joyner (husband, Jonathan) of Waxhaw; one great granddaughter, Hayden Joyn-er; one sister, Phyllis Trexler of Clemmons; two brothers, Howard Beeson and Stanley “Dee” Beeson (wife, Peggy) of Kernersville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Summerfield with Dr. Richard Odom and Rev. Roger Barricks officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m.at the church prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church-Summerfield, 2300 Scalesville Rd, Summer-field, NC 27358 or VFW Post 7999, P.O. Box 684, Summerfield NC 27358. Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.

