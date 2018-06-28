Beasley

Mrs. Viola “Wil” Beasley, age 83, of Kernersville, NC passed away on Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Viola was born in Greensboro, NC to the late Carrie Roach Maiden and Lee Maiden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Eugene Beasley, Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Lyn Hamilton; son, Billy Beasley (Christine); grandchildren, Brandy Hairston (Lamont) and Foster Hamilton, V; great grandchildren, Destiny and Dalton Hutchins; brother, Don Maiden (Diane); sister-in-law, Sis Maiden; adored family friend, Kay Dyar. The following siblings preceded her in death: sisters Jennie Frances Maiden, Audrey Welsh, Ann Pridgen, Dorothy Gammon, and brothers John, Henry, and James Maiden.

A CELEBRATION of her life will take place at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 1, 2018 at First Christian Church in Kernersville, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Shepherd’s Center at 431 W. Bodenhamer St. B, Kernersville, NC, 27284.

