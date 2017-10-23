Bauguss

James (Jamie) Allen Bauguss, 62, of Kernersville, died Friday, October 13, 2017 at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. He was born May 16, 1955 in Wilkes County to Bill Gordon Bauguss, Sr and Margaret Tharpe Bauguss. He was a US Army Veteran and served during the Vietnam War, stationed in Germany. Following his service, Jamie worked jobs in construction in roofing and carpet installation, and was a retired truck driver. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Margaret Bauguss.

Survivors include his wife, Michelle Beth Bauguss, their daughter, Sabrina Christine Bauguss and a step-son David Conley of Kannapolis, NC; one sister Terasa Brim (husband Larry) of East Bend, NC, three brothers, Bill Bauguss, Jr (wife Heather) of Winston-Salem, NC, Frankie Bauguss (wife Veita) of Valdese, NC, Daryl Bauguss of Roaring River, NC, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will host a visitation to celebrate Jamie’s life with family and friends on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Oak Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 183 Rock Quarry Road, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. The immediate family will have a separate private memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials for James (Jamie) Allen Bauguss may be made to:

American Cancer Society

P.O. Box 22478

Oklahoma City, OK 73123

