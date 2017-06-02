Bauer

Kernersville – Chalmer Jerome “Jerry” Bauer, 79, went home to be with the Lord after a lengthy illness on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Kernersville Medical Center. Jerry was born on September 7, 1937 in Kitsap County in Washington State to Chalmer Xavier and Hazel Mae Spencer Bauer. Jerry met his wife, Donna in the first grade and celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in March. He retired as a Senior Chief from the United States Navy after 20 years of service. Jerry enjoyed a second career as a Procurement Officer with ARC of San Diego and Las Vegas. He and Donna retired to the town of Kernersville in 2005. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his stepfather, Hank Sessions; one son, Steven Jerome Bauer; and one brother, Wayne Bauer. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Bauer; two daughters, Denise Roulo (Rod) and Sharon Howey; two sons, Greg Bauer (Jane) and Bryan Bauer (Leslie); eight grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; one brother, Jim Bauer; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Jerry will be held at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church in Summerfield, NC with Rev. Richard Odom and Rev. Roger Barricks officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Saturday at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.