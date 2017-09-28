Battle

Rose Battle, 103 yrs., of Kernersville, NC, formerly of New Hudson, MI, and Ft. Myers, FL, passed away peacefully to be with Our Lord Jesus Christ on September 26, 2017. A Mass of Catholic burial will be held at 2:00 pm with family visitation at 1:00 pm, on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Paul Dechant, O.S.F.S., officiating. A reception will follow at Salesian Hall. Arrangements are by the National Cremation Society, and Internment will be at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Southfield, MI.

Rose was born in Detroit, MI, in 1914, and was predeceased by her husband, Sam, and son, Sam, Jr. Rose and her husband moved to Ft. Myers, FL after both retired. They remained there for many years before moving to Kernersville in 2002.

She is survived by her daughters, Vincea (Sandro) Puccinelli, Ann (Harry) Waters, Rose (Jon) Shetzley, and son, Anthony (Lee) Battle; grandchildren: Nicole (Mauricio) Puccinelli-Ortega, Marc Puccinelli, Jennifer (Michael) Grischkowsky, Melissa (Scott) Reid, James (Jen) McVicar, Deanna (Mark) Skelcy, Mark (Donna) Battle, Sharon (David) Rice, Craig (Linda) Battle, Katherine (Larry) Battle and Michael Battle and many great and great, great grandchildren. Rose will be will be lovingly missed and never forgotten. She is a wonderful mother and grandmother and we are very blessed to be her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Shepherd Center of Kernersville, NC, or Holy Cross Catholic Church, Kernersville, NC.