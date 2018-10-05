Battle of the Bowls

As the weather is getting cooler, nothing sounds better than a warm bowl of delicious chicken stew. You’re in luck as local chicken stew teams will be competing for the title of “Triad’s Best Chicken Stew” during the 8th annual Roger Lee Willis Memorial Battle of the Bowls on Saturday, October 13 from 4-6 p.m.

For more, see the Thursday, October 4, 2018 edition.