Elizabeth Spainhour “Lib” Bass, 87, passed away peacefully Monday July 22, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 11:00AM Thursday July 25, 2019 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. Entombment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory.

A native of Stokes County, NC, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late, John Russell Spainhour and Avah Bowen Spainhour. She was employed for 31 years with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System as a lead secretary.

Survivors include her daughters, Cindy Wilkes and husband, Jerry of Kernersville, and Marilyn Swart of Kernersville; sons, Richard Bass of Kernersville, David Bass of Kernersville, and Jimmy Bass and wife, Vivian of Walkertown; seven grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; sister, Lucy Boyles and husband, James of Kernersville; and brothers, Harold Spainhour and wife, Mary Alice of Kernersville, and Paul Spainhour and wife, Marie of Oak Ridge.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris Hockett, and Mary Otelia Crutchfield; and brothers, Russell Spainhour, and Elton Spainhour.

