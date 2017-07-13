Barone

Darlene Cheryl Barone, 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 8, 2017.

A native of Niagara Falls, New York, Darlene was born on August 11, 1944 to the late Cynthia (Jones) Corr and J. Walter Corr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Smith; her second husband, Anthony Barone; and her first granddaughter, Chelsea Hildebrand. She grew up in the town of Niagara and attended Gaskill High School and Niagara Wheatfield High School.

After marrying and having her children, she attended beauty school in Buffalo, NY to become a licensed cosmetologist. The family lived in the Town of Wheatfield while Darlene worked at Wurlitzer Beauty Salon in North Tonawanda before opening her own salon. Her many customers became life-long friends.

Darlene and her late husband, Anthony, moved to Kernersville, NC in 1997. They traveled the US and Europe extensively while also enjoying many cruises.

Darlene is survived by her sister, Joanne (Jack) Tobey; her daughter, Tammy (George) Hildebrand; her son Randy (Gabriella) Smith; stepchildren Louis Barone; Maria (Bill) Frye; Michael (Dee) Barone; and Marc (Sheila) Barone. She will be remembered as an adoring grandmother to Shelby Hildebrand, Adam Smith, Sydney Smith, and 9 step grandchildren.

She is also survived by her beautiful great-granddaughter Willow McKenzie Hildebrand who brought Darlene so much joy and her sweet step great-granddaughter Violet Rose. Darlene also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial donations may be made to Gospel Light Baptist Church, 890 Walkertown Guthrie Road Winston-Salem, NC 27101, where Darlene was a member.