Barker

Kernersville – Mrs. Lois Christine Matherly Barker, 91, passed away peacefully at Summerstone Health and Rehabilitation Center. Lois was born in Rockingham County on May 23, 1926 to Rufus Holton and Bessie Fuqua Matherly. She was a faithful member of Parkview Church of God where she was a Sunday School teacher and she enjoyed singing and playing piano and guitar.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, William Baker of the home; two sons, William Keith Barker (Sandra B.) and Darrell Lynn Barker, all of Winston-Salem; four sisters, Louise Meade of Eden, Jeanette Murphy, also of Eden, Doris Hall of Browns Summit, and Judith Griffin of Eden; seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Bro. Bobby Dishmon and Bro. Tim Wolfe officiating. Interment will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 12:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Parkview Church of God at 3263 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.