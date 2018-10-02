Bank robbery

Kernersville police responded to PNC Bank, located at 823 South Main Street, on Tuesday, October 2 at approximately 9:04 a.m., in reference to a hold up alarm at the bank, according to police. Bank personnel reported that a black male subject in dark clothing wearing a mask, light colored ball cap and white

shoes, allegedly produced a gun and demanded money from a teller. Police said the subject exited the bank with an undisclosed amount of US currency and left the area in a dark colored Ford compact SUV. Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the KPD at (336) 996-3177.