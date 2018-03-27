The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners heard from Shontell Robinson, the County’s human resources director, during the Board’s briefing on Thursday, March 22. Robinson was there to discuss the Fair Chance Employment program and a nationwide effort that changes how those with criminal records fill out an employment application.
For more, see the Tuesday, March 27, 2018 edition
Ban the Box
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners heard from Shontell Robinson, the County’s human resources director, during the Board’s briefing on Thursday, March 22. Robinson was there to discuss the Fair Chance Employment program and a nationwide effort that changes how those with criminal records fill out an employment application.
Previous post: Military monument
Next post: Town Boards