Ban the Box

March 27, 2018

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners heard from Shontell Robinson, the County’s human resources director, during the Board’s briefing on Thursday, March 22. Robinson was there to discuss the Fair Chance Employment program and a nationwide effort that changes how those with criminal records fill out an employment application.
