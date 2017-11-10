Ballard

Peggy Hester Ballard of 30 Lake Terrace Dr., Dawsonville, GA passed away on November 3, 2017. She was preceded in death by her loving husband John Franklin Ballard Sr of Dawsonville Georgia.

Peggy was born on September 2, 1932 in Kernersville NC. After high school she married John Ballard on July 1, 1949. Peggy worked in the medical department of Western Electric for 10 years. Later on she became a real estate agent. In 1983 she and John became antique dealers establishing in PJ’s Olde Tyme Treasures LTD.

Peggy was an avid painter and writer who also loved to work in her garden.

Through the years she was active in the Woman’s Club, the Garden Club, The Bowen Center For The Arts, and The Dawson County Chamber Of Commerce. Peggy was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church of Dawsonville.

Peggy is survived by her sons Mark Ballard of Dawsonville Georgia; John Ballard Jr of Woodstock Georgia; granddaughter Julie Ballard Strain (David) of Marietta, GA; Daughter-in-law Bonnie Ballard of Woodstock, GA; sisters Sandra Bryant of Kernersville, NC, Pat Pendry Avenue High Point, NC ; and brother Jack Hester of Winston Salem, NC

Cremation was completed at Bearden Funeral Home in Dawsonville, GA

Her final resting place is with her loving husband in a mausoleum at

East Lawn Gardens Of Memory Kernersville, NC

A Celebration of life for Peggy will be held at a future date.