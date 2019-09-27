Ballard

Lula Bell “Lucy” Pruitt Ballard, 83, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Friday September 27, 2019.

The family will greet friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Tuesday October 1, 2019 at the Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville, NC 27284. Interment will be private at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Winston-Salem, NC.

Lucy was born March 17, 1936 in Stokes County, NC to Granville Odell Pruitt and Francis Goins Pruitt, both deceased. She retired from R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company with 19 years of service. Lucy married Keith Revere Smith May 30, 1952. Keith passed away July 30, 1967 after 15 years of marriage. Lucy adored and loved watching her two grandsons, Casey and Jason, play Little League Baseball through College Baseball. She was a member of Colfax Baptist Church.

Survivors include her beloved son, Keith Michael Smith and wife, Deborah Osborne Smith of Kernersville, NC; grandsons, Casey Revere Smith and wife, Stephanie of Colorado Springs, CO, and Jason Caswell Smith of Winston-Salem, NC; great grandson, Brayden Revere Smith, sister, Betty Mabe of Lawsonville, NC; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Keith, and her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her sisters, Annie Mae McGee, Beatrice Clayton, and Brenda Litaker.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601, or at www.alz.org