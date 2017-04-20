Bailey

Ruth Delorus Bailey, 90, died April 19, 2017.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00AM Monday April 24, 2017 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father David L. Hyman, OFM officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Iowa.

A native of Dallas County, Iowa, Ruth was the daughter of the late Pearl Frances Millard and Bert Henry Bailey. She was a longtime member of Holy Cross Catholic Church where she also was a charter member of the Columbiettes. Ruth was retired from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She volunteered for Crisis Control for twenty-five years, was a member of the Women of the Moose, and the Rainbow Girls Association.

In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her sisters Velma Swihart, Thelma Berger, Edna Kanealy, Gertrude Shirman, and Blanche Miner; and brothers Virgil Leo Bailey, Fred Donald Bailey, Kenneth Lavern Bailey, Leon Perl Bailey, Harold Dean Bailey, and Bert “Jimmy” Bailey, Jr.

Survivors include her longtime friend, Jane C. Matuszak of Kernersville and a sister-in-law Velma Bailey of Bouton, Iowa; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends at the church, on Monday, from 10:00AM until time for Mass.

