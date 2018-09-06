Bailey

Kernersville – January 24, 1953 – August 9, 2018 Mary Katherine (Shackleford) Bailey, 65, of Kernersville, NC, passed away suddenly on August 9, 2018, in Augusta, Georgia, after a brief battle with Sepsis.

Katherine was born in Mobile, Alabama to parents, Robert Mitchell and Mary Frances Shackleford. She attended Judson College in Marion, Alabama until she met the love of her life, Alex Vance Bailey, on a blind date in 1972. They were engaged within three months and married within six months of that first date. They celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on March 17, 2018.

Katherine, simply put, was a gem. She dedicated her life to serving others and caring for her husband and family. One of her greatest desires in life was to have children and a family. Alex and Katherine started their family in 1979 with the birth of their oldest son, Vance. Twelve years later, Katherine and Alex became licensed foster parents and adopted their oldest daughter, Amanda, while they lived in Ohio. After moving to North Carolina in 1993, they continued fostering several children over the years and adopted their children, Kristina, Ricky, Greg, Katie, and Madison during that time. Katherine got her wish to be a mother! She was often heard saying that the only thing that surpassed motherhood was when grandchildren came into her life. She reveled in her role as MaeMae. Her face lit up anytime she was in their presence. They mutually adored her as well.

During her life, Katherine truly poured her heart into everything she did. She was a dedicated Alabama fan (Roll Tide!) and thoroughly enjoyed all things Alabama, especially gymnastics and football. She loved roosters, her dog, Ginger, and reading. She was a Jesus-loving, Bible-believing Christian and upheld the Biblical teaching to love one another on a daily basis. Her love of people and cackling laughter made her beloved by all who crossed her path. She will be deeply and wholly missed by all who knew her.

Katherine was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Alex; her children, Vance (Angela) Bailey of Lexington, NC, Amanda Bailey (Dustin Martin) of Asheboro, NC, Kristina (Tyler) Chapman of Kernersville, NC, Ricky Bailey of Jersey City, NJ, Greg (Katlyn) Bailey, of Walkertown, NC, Katie Bailey (Jeremy Harden) of Evans, GA, and Madison Bailey of Atlanta, GA; her grandchildren, Aria, J’mon, Abel, Finley, Audrey, and Oliver; her brother, Mitch Shackleford of Mobile, AL; and her sister, Chrissy Rogers of Mobile, AL.

A celebration of life will be held the evening of September 11, 2018 at 6pm, at Turning Point Church in Kernersville, NC. Family will receive friends at the church between 5 and 6pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or your local DSS/DCFS organization.