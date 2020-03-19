Badgett

On Thursday, March 19, 2020, Toby Wray Badgett, a loving husband, father, and grandfather passed in peace.

Toby was survived by his wife, Carol W. Badgett; son, David W. Badgett and wife, Cathy; grandson, Bryce C. Badgett; brother, Larry Badgett; along with an extended, loving family. Toby was preceded in death by his father, Roy C. Badgett; mother, Mary M. Badgett; brothers, Harold, Carroll, Donald, and Richard; sisters, Mary Lou James and Judy Moore.

Toby was born in Forsyth County and served 24 years with the Winston Salem Fire Department. Toby was a man of faith and a member of Triad Baptist Church. Toby was loved by many.

A Celebration of Life Service may be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home at Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103 or to Nehemiah’s Few at Triad Baptist Church.

Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com