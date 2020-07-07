The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will continue discussion on how to resume school during the COVID-19 pandemic this coming fall during a special called meeting held virtually this evening, Tuesday, July 7.
For more, see the Tuesday, July 7, 2020 edition.
Back to school discussion
