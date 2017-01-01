Baby shower

A woman who lost her own father over the summer is organizing a community baby shower through the Kernersville Mommie’s Club for an expectant mother who recently lost her father to a horrific traffic accident here last month.

“Samantha’s Community Baby Shower” will be held in the Reynolda Church Annex, Suite A, located at 556 Arbor Hill Road, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, December 14 & 15, 2019 edition.