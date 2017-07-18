A Kernersville woman has begun a campaign to construct a new animal rescue center here and she is asking for the public’s help in raising funds for the project.
Della Leidholm plans to call the facility the Baby Leo Animal Rescue and has found a piece of property that would fit her needs perfectly off Arbor Hill Road.
Baby Leo Animal Rescue
