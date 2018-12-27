The founder of Baby Leo Animal Rescue continues working toward her dream of opening a permanent facility for her fledgling non-profit organization. In the meantime, foster families have begun taking care of cats who need temporary shelter until more permanent homes for them are found.
For more, see the Thursday, December 27, 2018 edition.
Baby Leo Animal Rescue
The founder of Baby Leo Animal Rescue continues working toward her dream of opening a permanent facility for her fledgling non-profit organization. In the meantime, foster families have begun taking care of cats who need temporary shelter until more permanent homes for them are found.
Previous post: Shady Grove Wesleyan expansion
Next post: White’s Barbershop closes