Union Cross Animal Hospital is taking one-dollar donations for customers and community members to hang a paper ornament on their annual Christmas tree in honor or memory of a pet through the first week of January to help raise funds for Baby Leo Animal Rescue.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, December 23 & 24, 2017 edition.
Baby Leo Animal Rescue
