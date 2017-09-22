Avant

Milton Avant, age 79 of Foxcroft Drive, Lexington passed away Thursday night, September 21, 2017 at Wake Forest, Lexington Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, September 24, 2017 in the Davidson Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel with Dr. Gary Gibson and Rev. William Allison officiating. Burial will follow in Lexington City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 until 2:00 Pm prior to the service.

Milton was born in Columbus County, NC February 26, 1938 to Woodrow Avant and Isabelle Hilburn Avant. He was a retired employee of Hooker Furniture. Milton was preceded in death by his parents and twin-sister, Meredith Edge.

Surviving are his wife, Clara Fowler Avant; daughter, Cheryl Kuykendall (Nathan) of Lexington; Milton Gregory Avant of Kernersville and Kenneth Duane Avant (Donna) of High Point; grandchildren, Allison Kuykendall Tuck, Heather Kuykendall Conrad, Jessica Avant Wright, Kayla Avant Venable and Milton Gregory Avant, Jr.; great-grandchildren,

Parker, Draven and Jackson; sister, Faye Fuller of Thomasville.

