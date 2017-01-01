Autopsy results released

Local media reported Friday that fentanyl and other drugs were contributing factors in the drowning of a Winston-Salem woman found dead in her car in a creek on Watkins Ford Road this past March.

According to the autopsy, doctors found toxic levels of fentanyl, gabapentin, and methadone in Kristin McNeal’s body as well as low levels of methamphetamine and a metabolite of cocaine that are consistent with recent use, WXII News reported online.

McNeil, 30, had been reported missing on February 17 after leaving her two small children at home with their grandfather. She was found dead in the submerged vehicle on March 4.

According to to N.C. Highway Patrol, the investigation showed that the vehicle was headed west on Watkins Ford Road when it ran off the road to the left in what he described as a right-handed curve and struck a bridge support wall. The vehicle then came back onto the roadway, but ran off to the right, traveling down the embankment, hitting several trees and vegetation on its way down before becoming partially submerged.