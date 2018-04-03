Monday, April 2 is the 11th annual World Autism Awareness Day, and communities, landmarks, buildings and homes throughout the globe will light it up blue in recognition of those living with autism. For those who work with autistic children at the ABC of NC in Winston-Salem, every day is autism awareness day.
Autism awareness
