Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Autism awareness

April 3, 2017

April is nationally recognized as Autism Awareness Month and on Sunday, April 2, communities are encouraged to “Light It Up Blue” to not only shine a light on the disorder but to promote acceptance of those diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, April 1 & 2, 2017 edition.

Previous post:

Next post: