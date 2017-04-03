April is nationally recognized as Autism Awareness Month and on Sunday, April 2, communities are encouraged to “Light It Up Blue” to not only shine a light on the disorder but to promote acceptance of those diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
Autism awareness
