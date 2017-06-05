Austell

Caroline Kay Couvillon Austell of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina passed away June 2, 2017, following surgery to remove a brain tumor. She was under the care of Dr. Nieves, Oncologist at the Zimmer Center and Dr. Brown, Neurosurgeon at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Kay never lost hope in her healing and kept the faith to her last breath. She believed in herself, had confidence in her Doctors, and never wavered from her faith in The One Great Physician.

Kay was born March 25, 1957 in Augusta, Georgia to Frank Anatole Couvillon and the late Margaret Brewer Couvillon. She grew up in Aiken County, South Carolina graduating from North Augusta High School in 1975, just before moving to Ocean Isle Beach with her family. Kay received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from The University of North Carolina in Wilmington graduating Magna Cum Laude in English and History. She was a voracious reader, writer, and conversationalist. Kay worked in Insurance for almost 30 years and was also licensed in Real Estate. She enjoyed Interior Decorating, Genealogy, and watching football and old movies with her father. She was a member of Shallotte Presbyterian Church and the South Brunswick Islands Pilot Club.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband Larry Williams Austell and her sister Aimee Clara Couvillon. She leaves behind her beloved father, her brothers Frank Anatole Couvillon Jr. and David Brewer Couvillon of Honolulu, Hawaii, her sister and brother-in-law Anne-Marie Couvillon Rourk and Glen David Rourk, and her niece and nephew Aimee Catherine Rourk and David Chandler Rourk II, all of Shallotte, North Carolina. Kay was deeply devoted to her family, special cousins, and dear friends. Our hearts overflow with Kay’s love.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM, Thursday, in Shallotte Presbyterian Church by The Rev. John Causey. Interment will be in Brunswick Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church parlor.

On-line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.

Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte