Attempted murder charge

A Kernersville man has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses after allegedly shooting at a N.C. Highway Patrol trooper overnight Tuesday, leading to a massive manhunt in Orange County.

Tyler Lloyd Grantz, 20, was arrested a little after 10 a.m. Tuesday and appeared in court the same day. In addition to attempted murder, Grantz is facing charges of assault on a law enforcement officer and discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle.

More charges are expected and Grantz’s bond was increased to $1 million, officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.