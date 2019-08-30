Atkins

Herbert Hastings Atkins, Sr., 90, went home to be with the Lord August 30, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 11:00AM Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Welcome Door Baptist Church with Pastor Brian Taylor officiating. Entombment will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will visit with friends from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Monday evening at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home in Kernersville.

A native of Guilford County, Herb was the son of the late Annie Mae Stanley and Durwood Lloyd Atkins. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Carolyn Louise Marine Atkins; sister, Patty Sue Atkins Coats; brothers, Stanley Atkins, Gene Atkins, Tommy Atkins, Paul Atkins, and David Atkins; and granddaughter, Katie Atkins.

Herb was a longtime member of Welcome Door Baptist Church. He was retired from Piedmont Ford Trucks. A man who never met a stranger, Herb truly loved his family first. He always was the first to assist others in need and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his daughters, Gwen Atkins Lord of Longs, SC, Cindy Atkins Rehmar and Steve of Roan Mountain, TN, and Mary Atkins Carter and Wayne of Kernersville; sons, Herb Atkins, Jr. and Carol of Kernersville, and Robbie Atkins and Denise of Kernersville; grandchildren, Bridget Woodward and Mike, Brian Atkins and Amy, Teddy Blalock and Christina, Jon Blalock, Kristen Horne and Brant, Christopher Atkins, Joshua Carter and April, and Jessica Atkins and Audra; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Marie Atkins Parrish and Larry, and Ann Atkins Allen and Hunt; brother, D.L. Atkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Welcome Door Baptist Church, 6741 Vance Road, Kernersville, NC 27284