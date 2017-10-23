Atkins

Walkertown – Mr. James Thomas Atkins, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 23, 2017 at his residence. He was born in Guilford County on November 25, 1930 to Theodore Cornelius and Lucille Farrington Atkins. James was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in the Navy Reserves for 10 years. He was a baker for many years at Flowers Bakery in Winston-Salem.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by one son, James Joseph Atkins; one step-daughter, Deborah Sue Walker; and one sister, Naomi Taylor. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mary D. Atkins; two daughters, Shannon Pat Atkins and Sally Ann Atkins, both of Minn.; four sisters, Oliva Hines of Colfax, Mary Alice Spainhour of Kernersville, Linda Atkins of Colfax, and Violet Stack also of Colfax; two step-children, Mary Tullock and Jimmy Walker both of Walkertown; six grandchildren, Ronnie Walker, Dennis Tullock, Misty Davis, Anthony Davis, Elizabeth Tullock, and Michelle Crider; and 19 great grandchildren.

A funeral service for James will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Interment will follow the service at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 9:30 am until 11:00 am at the funeral home prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.