Assaults on South Main

On Friday, Jan. 25, members of the Kernersville Police Department investigated numerous reports of a male subject inappropriately touching females in the South Main St. area.

According to a KPD press release, through investigation, the subject was identified as Stefan Ryan Shuford.

Shuford was arrested on multiple counts of assault on a female and Sexual battery. He was placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this or similar incidents are asked to contact Detective Warren with the KPD at (336) 996-3177.