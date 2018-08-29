Askea

Ms. Doris Anderson Askea, born on May 29, 1930 in Hoboken, New Jersey, passed away at age 88 on August 25, 2018 in Kernersville, North Carolina. Doris was the beloved wife of the late Charles Matthew Askea Sr. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Askea Jr. Doris is survived by her sons, John Askea Sr. and Raymond Askea; daughters, Mary Askea and Stephanie Cruthis; grandchildren Molly Fogel and Joanne Todd and countless other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved reading, taking drives on the Blue Ridge Parkway, and genealogy research.

She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and will have a memorial placed at Mt. Gur Cemetery. Doris was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.