Shirley Norris Ashley, 87, passed away December 9, 2018 at home. A visitation for family and friends will be 2:00 – 4:00 PM Saturday December 29, 2018 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel, with time for prayer and remembrance at 3:00 PM.

Shirley was born October 28, 1931 to the late George Thomas Norris, Sr. and Mamie Sutton Norris in Edenton, North Carolina. She graduated from Edenton High School in 1949 and was the Salutatorian of her graduating class.

Shirley married Augustus “Gus” James Ashley in 1949, and the two of them raised three girls, various dogs, cats, and for a brief time, chickens. Shirley and Gus traveled extensively, always looking for the next great fishing spot (Gus) and the next great bookstore (Shirley). After Gus’ death in 1995, Shirley moved to her beloved Koerner Place Apartments in Kernersville, NC and resumed traveling with friends as her health permitted.

Through the years, Shirley was active in church, and always supported Mission work. In recent years, the Wounded Warrior program became a cause near and dear to her heart, and she supported them extensively.

A lover of many kinds of music, her favorites were always Elvis and Willie Nelson, and their albums could always be found on the record player in her home.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister Inez Marie Norris, and her brother, George “Jack” Thomas, Jr. Survivors include, daughters, Jo-Anne Howard, Claudia Poindexter and Sam, and Martha Ashley; grandchildren, Thomas Howard, Robert Howard, Stefanie Howard, Damion Howard, Elizabeth Poindexter, and Nicholas Ashley; great-great grandchildren Levi, Kayla, Maddox and Madeline; and many extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank LuJean Robertson, Sheree Cucrea, Tammie Fuller, Marie-David Kouassi, Jahmesha McMillian, “Nurse Beth”, and the other care givers at Home Loving for the wonderful care and friendship given to Shirley. Also a heartfelt thank you to Deborah Litaker for helping Shirley through the years.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

