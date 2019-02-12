Nestled in a dense woodland forest in Belews Creek, artist Jeremiah Miller feels right at home among the focus of his paintings.
Though many of his paintings feature trees like those seen around his home, Miller often enjoys painting scenes from Hanging Rock and the different rock formations that surround the area, as well as other scenic areas. For more, see the Tuesday, February 12, 2019 edition.
Artist Jeremiah Miller
Nestled in a dense woodland forest in Belews Creek, artist Jeremiah Miller feels right at home among the focus of his paintings.
Previous post: Partnership reaches milestone
Next post: Forsyth Super Stars