Arnold

Anna Lucretia VanArkel Arnold, went home to Jesus on Sunday July 26, 2020, at age 92.

A Celebration of her life will be held 1:00PM Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Kernersville Wesleyan Church. A “walk through” time of visiting will be held from Noon until 1:00PM Wednesday at the church. A private Entombment was held at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown.

Lucretia was born to the late Grace Russell and Leonard VanArkel April 19, 1928 in Givin County, Iowa. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by joining her husband Clifford Amon Arnold and son, Philip in Heaven. Also preceding her in death are her sister, Jesse Burggraf and her brother Marion VanArkel. She grew up on the family farm, then went on to attend Kletzing and William Penn College, where she earned her degree in Accounting. She made it her lifelong mission to study the Bible and follow in Jesus’ footsteps.

Lucretia and the late Clifford Amon Arnold were married December 20, 1953 and had three children, Stephen, Philip and Janice. Both Clifford and Lou worked many years serving Volunteers of America and lived in several Midwestern states before moving to North Carolina and settling in Kernersville in 1971.

In addition to being a loving and dedicated wife and mother, Lou also enjoyed bowling, quilting, and traveling with her senior friends and family. She volunteered with the Kernersville Senior Center, doing taxes at the library, and retired from Burlington/Highland Industries after 21 years of service.

Throughout Lou’s entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with her family and those who surrounded her. She was recently honored for 50 years of service at her church, Kernersville Wesleyan. She ministered in many areas there, including working with children, teaching Adult Sunday School and participating in the Senior Oasis Group.

She leaves as her legacy, her children, Stephen Arnold and Terry, and Janice Arnold Pendry and Steve; daughter-in-law, Vicky Arnold; grandchildren, Johnathon Arnold and Ashley, Jennifer James, Kristin Coloton and Matt, Chad Pendry and Ella, Justin Arnold, Alicia Lassiter and R.J., and Amanda Martin and Derek; twenty great-grandchildren that she was so very proud of. She also leaves to cherish her memory, sister, Leona Hutton and Royce; brother Ross VanArkel and Alice; sisters-in-law, Pearl Ade and Phyllis Arnold; a brother-in-law that she held so dear, Jerry Arnold; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kernersville Wesleyan Church, 930 N. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

“The family counts it a blessing that all of them were able to hold her close during her last weeks on Earth.”