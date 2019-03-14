Armed robbery

Kernersville police responded to Aldi, located at 819-D South Main Street, at approximately 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, March 14 in reference to an armed robbery. According to a Kernersville Police Department (KPD) press release, it was reported that a dark-skinned male entered the store, brandished a small black handgun, demanded money and forced the employees into an office.

Police said the suspect is described to be between 5’ 7” and 5’10″ wearing a black hooded style pullover jacket, camouflage pants, an orange traffic style vest, and an Incredible Hulk Halloween mask (green in color). The suspect left driving a black four-door passenger car with an undisclosed amount of currency. Police said it is suspected that this same subject has committed this same act at numerous Aldi locations in separate cities across the state.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KPD at 336-996-3177.