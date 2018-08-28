Armed Robbery

Police responded to Quality Mart located at 1580 Hwy 66 South on August 28 at 12:56 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery, according to a Kernersville Police Department press release. Police said upon arrival the two clerks advised that two male subjects armed with handguns approached them and demanded money. The two clerks

managed to lock the suspects out of the store. The suspects did not obtain any U.S. currency and fled the scene on foot, police reported.