Armed robbery

On March 27, 2018 at 10:42 p.m., officers with the Kernersville Police Department responded to the 66 Business Center located at 806-L Hwy 66 South on a reported armed robbery.

Upon arrival, employees reported that three black males entered the business armed with handguns and demanded money. The suspects fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

Anyone with information, contact the KPD at (336) 996-3177.