Armed robbery

On February 5 at 2:56 a.m. the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) responded to the 711, lo-cated at 1005 South Main Street, on a reported armed robbery, according to a KPD press release. Police said the clerk reported that a white male with a mustache and goatee wearing a dark hood-ie, black leather jacket and blue jeans approached her and demanded the money from the register. The male suspect did not display a weapon but indicated to the clerk that he had a gun, police said. The suspect took an undetermined amount of currency and fled the area in a 4-door sedan, the news release said. Anyone with information or questions should contact Detective R. McGee with the KPD at 336-996-3177.