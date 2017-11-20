Armed robbery

On Sunday, November 19 at approximately 9:24 pm officers with the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) responded to an armed robbery at Tilley’s Internet Sweepstakes, located at 1405-C Hwy 66. Ac-cording to police, an unidentified black male entered the store with a handgun and demanded cash. Police said the suspect was last seen leaving the business with an unknown amount of money. Anyone having any information is asked to contact the KPD at 336-996-3177.