Armed robbery

On November 9 at approximately 9 p.m., a Domino’s Pizza delivery drive reported that he was confronted at Lyon’s Walk Apartments by a black male who brandished a knife and demanded money, according to a Kernersville Police Department (KPD) press release. According to the KPD, the black male was joined by two other black males and the three took money and a pizza from the victim, police said. The suspects were described to be between 16 and 18, two had short hair and one had dreadlocks with blondish color tints on the tips. Anyone with information is asked to call the KPD at 336-996-3177.