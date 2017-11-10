Armed robbery

On November 8 at approximately 9 a.m., officers with Kernersville Police Department (KPD) responded to Subway, located at 109 Clayton Forest Rd, in reference to a reported armed robbery.

According to a KPD press release, personnel reported that two male subjects took an undisclosed amount of cash from the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KPD at (336) 996-3177.