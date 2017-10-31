Armed robbery

An alleged armed robbery occurred on October 30 at approximately 9:36 p.m. at Total Skills Business Center, located at 1325-C Plaza South Dr., according to a Kernersville Police Department (KPD) press release. Police reported that the suspect, a black male, entered the business and brandished a handgun and then demanded money.

Police said the suspect left on foot traveling east on Plaza South Drive near the intersection of Plaza South Drive and NC 66 South with an undisclosed amount of cash. This alleged suspect is approximately 5’ 10” tall and weighs approximately 270 pounds, was dressed in all black clothing and possibly wore a wig. If you have any information regarding the case, contact the KPD at 336-996-3177.